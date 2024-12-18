General Staff: Russia has lost 766,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 766,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 18.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,571 tanks, 19,772 armored fighting vehicles, 31,610 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,164 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,470 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.