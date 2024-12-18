Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

General Staff: Russia has lost 766,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers preparing a mortar in the direction of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 9, 2024. Illustrative purposes. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 766,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 18.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,571 tanks, 19,772 armored fighting vehicles, 31,610 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,164 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,470 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

General Igor Kirillov, the Russian chemical weapons chief and propagandist assassinated by Ukraine
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov met his demise in Moscow on Dec. 17, reportedly killed by a bomb attached to a scooter planted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). “Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, as he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against Ukraini…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
