General Staff: Russia has lost 765,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2024 8:33 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire D-30 artillery near Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 765,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17.

This number includes 1,600 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,567 tanks, 19,751 armored fighting vehicles, 31,550 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,159 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,406 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia sets goal to fully occupy 4 Ukrainian regions in 2025
Key developments on Dec. 16: * Russia sets 2025 goal to fully occupy 4 Ukrainian regions, Defense Minister says * ‘It’s a tough one,’ Trump says following questions on how he plans to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine * Ukraine possesses laser weapons, advanced drone technologies, commander says…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
