General Staff: Russia has lost 765,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 765,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17.

This number includes 1,600 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,567 tanks, 19,751 armored fighting vehicles, 31,550 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,159 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,406 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.