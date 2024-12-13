Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

General Staff: Russia has lost 760,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #russianlosses
Russia has lost 760,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 13.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,537 tanks, 19,675 armored fighting vehicles, 31,177 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,078 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,176 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian military instructors to undergo NATO-standard training in Lithuania
Ukrainian military instructors will receive training in Lithuania in 2025 as part of NATO’s Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), the Ministry of Defense reported on Dec. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
