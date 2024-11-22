General Staff: Russia has lost 728,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 728,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 22.
This number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,399 tanks, 19,156 armored fighting vehicles, 29,777 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,736 artillery systems, 1,254 multiple launch rocket systems, 1004 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,260 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.