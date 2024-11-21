General Staff: Russia has lost 727,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 727,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 21.
This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,398 tanks, 19,143 armored fighting vehicles, 29,745 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,731 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,003 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,259 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.