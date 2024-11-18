General Staff: Russia has lost 722,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 722,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 18.
This number includes 1,560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,365 tanks, 19,059 armored fighting vehicles, 29,428 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,586 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 999 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,073 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.