General Staff: Russia has lost 716,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 716,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 14.
This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,319 tanks, 18,947 armored fighting vehicles, 29,090 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,472 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 997 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,852 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.