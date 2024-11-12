General Staff: Russia has lost 712,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 712,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11.
This number includes 1,950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,276 tanks, 18,847 armored fighting vehicles, 28,870 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,352 artillery systems, 1,249 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,737 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.