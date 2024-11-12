Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
General Staff: Russia has lost 712,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Chris York November 12, 2024 8:33 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier fires from 82mm mortar toward a Russian position near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 21, 2023. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 712,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11.

This number includes 1,950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,276 tanks, 18,847 armored fighting vehicles, 28,870 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,352 artillery systems, 1,249 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,737 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian forces damage Kurakhove Reservoir dam in Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv says
Key developments on Nov. 11: * Russian forces damage Kurakhove Reservoir dam in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine says * Russian missile hits high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, at least 14 injured including two children * Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast expected ‘any day,’ military says * Russian Mi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Chris York
North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.