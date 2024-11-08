Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian military
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 705,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the 15th National Guard Brigade operate a Msta-B towed howitzer on Sept. 9, 2024, near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 705,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 8.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,233 tanks, 18,661 armored fighting vehicles, 28,495 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,226 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,526 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainians in US react to Trump’s comeback – ‘Aid will either increase or stop altogether’
In a remarkable comeback that saw Donald Trump win the electoral college and popular vote in the Nov. 5 election, the 78-year-old conservative will take office on Jan. 20 more powerful than ever, with Republican control of the Senate and possibly the House of Representatives. While Trump’s pre-elec…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.