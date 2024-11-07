Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 704,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
A serviceman of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine walks through the trenches during combat coordination on Sept. 12, 2024, in Ukraine. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 704,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 7.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,224 tanks, 18,612 armored fighting vehicles, 28,411 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,194 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,408 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Updated: Russian officials cautiously cheer on Trump's victory.

"Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on freeloaders, on idiotic allies, charity projects, and greedy international organizations," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.
