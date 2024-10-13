Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 668,930 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2024 10:33 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of Ukrainian Air Defense unit, 241st separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces take part in a training in the Kyiv region on Oct. 28, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 668,930 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 13.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,971 tanks, 17,876 armored fighting vehicles, 26,584 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,410 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 16,992 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
