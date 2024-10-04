General Staff: Russia has lost 657,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 657,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 4.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,908 tanks, 17,627 armored fighting vehicles, 25,820 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,965 artillery systems, 1,212 multiple launch rocket systems, 965 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,494 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.