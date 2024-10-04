The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
General Staff: Russia has lost 657,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 4, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 657,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 4.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,908 tanks, 17,627 armored fighting vehicles, 25,820 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,965 artillery systems, 1,212 multiple launch rocket systems, 965 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,494 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian losses in Ukraine mount in September, 2nd-deadliest month since start of full-scale invasion
September was the second-deadliest month for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to figures released by Kyiv. Adding up, the daily reports from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces show 38,130 Russian soldiers were reported as casualties l…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8.

Russian forces attacked 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 3, injuring eight people throughout the day, the regional administration reported.
