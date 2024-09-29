General Staff: Russia has lost 651,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 651,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 29.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,869 tanks, 17,476 armored fighting vehicles, 25,495 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,795 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 962 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,186 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.