General Staff: Russia has lost 649,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 649,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 27.

This number includes 1,370 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,846 tanks, 17,396 armored fighting vehicles, 25,411 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,678 artillery systems, 1,199 multiple launch rocket systems, 961 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,031 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.