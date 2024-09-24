General Staff: Russia has lost 645,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 645,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 24.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,800 tanks, 17,292 armored fighting vehicles, 25,175 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,475 artillery systems, 1,198 multiple launch rocket systems, 952 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,764 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.