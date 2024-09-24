The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 645,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 24, 2024 8:04 AM 1 min read
A Russian battle tank T-72 drives outside the Russian town of Sudzha on Aug. 8, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant Photo/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 645,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 24.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,800 tanks, 17,292 armored fighting vehicles, 25,175 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,475 artillery systems, 1,198 multiple launch rocket systems, 952 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,764 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Biden-Zelensky talks: Ukrainian soldiers want firepower to win but question if US wants Russia defeated
As President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a visit to the U.S. this week in a bid to secure more firepower for his army, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground monitored the news with half-hearted hope, questioning whether Kyiv’s top Western ally would provide enough to help them defeat Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.