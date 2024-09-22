General Staff: Russia has lost 642,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 642,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 22.

This number includes 1,500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,768 tanks, 17,222 armored fighting vehicles, 25,023 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,333 artillery systems, 1,195 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,628 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.