The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Russian troops, Russia, War, Casualties
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 642,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 9:31 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of a mortar unit fire a mortar in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine on Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 642,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 22.

This number includes 1,500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,768 tanks, 17,222 armored fighting vehicles, 25,023 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,333 artillery systems, 1,195 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,628 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian strike on apartment building in Kharkiv injures 21, including children
The injured include one 8-year-old child and two 17-year-olds, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. At least six of the wounded have been hospitalized and over 60 people have been evacuated from the high-rise.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.