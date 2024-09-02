General Staff: Russia has lost 617,600 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 617,600 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sep. 2.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,601 tanks, 16,786 armored fighting vehicles, 23,925 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,646 artillery systems, 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,537 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.