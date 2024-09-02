The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 617,600 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 2, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 617,600 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sep. 2.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,601 tanks, 16,786 armored fighting vehicles, 23,925 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,646 artillery systems, 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,537 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia claims 158 drones downed in mass attack targeting refinery, power plants in Moscow, other regions
Drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow, Tver, Voronezh, Tula, Bryansk, Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Kursk, according to local officials.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
