General Staff: Russia has lost 614,950 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
An artilleryman of the 110th Marko Bezruchko Separate Mechanized Brigade who is serving in the Pokrovsk direction is by an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher at a firing position in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 614,950 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 30.

This number includes 1,360 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,582 tanks, 16,736 armored fighting vehicles, 23,825 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,614 artillery systems, 1,176 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,471 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

