General Staff: Russia has lost 613,590 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 613,590 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 30.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,574 tanks, 16,722 armored fighting vehicles, 23,763 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,572 artillery systems, 1,175 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,453 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.