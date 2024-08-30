Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russian troops, War, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 613,590 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian army artillerists fire artillery on the frontline as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 613,590 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 30.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,574 tanks, 16,722 armored fighting vehicles, 23,763 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,572 artillery systems, 1,175 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,453 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfields with homemade weapons in hopes of preventing devastating attacks at home
Ukraine’s Air Force spotted 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Russian airspace at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 26. In less than three hours, Ukraine was under the largest aerial attack since the start of the full-scale war, with 127 missiles and 109 drones flying into Ukraine. To attack Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.