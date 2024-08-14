General Staff: Russia has lost 594,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 594,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 14.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,476 tanks, 16,402 armored fighting vehicles, 22,710 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,821 artillery systems, 1,151 multiple launch rocket systems, 921 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,548 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.