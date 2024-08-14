Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 594,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2024 8:06 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 594,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 14.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,476 tanks, 16,402 armored fighting vehicles, 22,710 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,821 artillery systems, 1,151 multiple launch rocket systems, 921 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,548 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Kursk incursion deals blow to Putin’s prestige marking first ground invasion of Russia since World War II
The 1,000 square kilometers Ukraine says it controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast amounts to a tiny share of Russia’s massive terrain. Yet, politically, the surprise Ukrainian move poses one of the biggest challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. The stunning operation, conducted…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
