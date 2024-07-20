General Staff: Russia has lost 565,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 565,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 20.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,257 tanks, 15,917 armored fighting vehicles, 20,968 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,542 artillery systems, 1,121 multiple launch rocket systems, 895 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,350 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.