General Staff: Russia has lost 565,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2024 10:23 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 565,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 20.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,257 tanks, 15,917 armored fighting vehicles, 20,968 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,542 artillery systems, 1,121 multiple launch rocket systems, 895 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,350 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine aims to end ‘hot stage’ of war by end of 2024, Zelensky says
Key developments on July 19: * Ukraine aims to end ‘hot stage’ of war by end of 2024, Zelensky says * UK signs agreement to support Ukraine’s domestic arms industry * Ukraine’s military intelligence rules out ‘powerful Russian offensives’ in new directions * ‘A very big Russia problem’ – NATO c…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
