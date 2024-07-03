General Staff: Russia has lost 546,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 546,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 3.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,123 tanks, 15,583 armored fighting vehicles, 19,850 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,712 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 876 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,668 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.