News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 546,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 3, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast fire at Russian positions on Aug. 13, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 546,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 3.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,123 tanks, 15,583 armored fighting vehicles, 19,850 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,712 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 876 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,668 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
