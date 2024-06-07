Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 516,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 7, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle near the recently liberated town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 6, 2022. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 516,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 7.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,834 tanks, 15,096 armored fighting vehicles, 18,416 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,497 artillery systems, 1,095 multiple launch rocket systems, 833 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,886 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.