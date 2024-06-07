General Staff: Russia has lost 516,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 516,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 7.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,834 tanks, 15,096 armored fighting vehicles, 18,416 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,497 artillery systems, 1,095 multiple launch rocket systems, 833 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,886 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.