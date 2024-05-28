Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 503,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th Air Assault Brigade's infantry assault group ride on an armored vehicle to conduct simulation training at an undisclosed shooting rage in the eastern Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 26, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 503,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 28.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,692 tanks, 14,858 armored fighting vehicles, 17,740 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,029 artillery systems, 1,085 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,482 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv strikes early-warning radar system 1,800 kilometers deep inside Russia
Key developments on May 27: * Ukrainian drone strikes Russian early-warning radar 1,800 kilometers away * France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, Syrskyi says * NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports Ukraine’s right to hit targets inside Russia using Western arms * Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.