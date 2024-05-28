General Staff: Russia has lost 503,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 503,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 28.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,692 tanks, 14,858 armored fighting vehicles, 17,740 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,029 artillery systems, 1,085 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,482 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.