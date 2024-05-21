General Staff: Russia has lost 495,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 495,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 21.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,605 tanks, 14,699 armored fighting vehicles, 17,383 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,779 artillery systems, 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems, 811 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,290 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.