General Staff: Russia has lost 495,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2024 8:05 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armoured vehicle in Novostepanivka, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 19, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 495,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 21.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,605 tanks, 14,699 armored fighting vehicles, 17,383 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,779 artillery systems, 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems, 811 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,290 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces control 60% of Vovchansk; heavy battles continue in Kharkiv Oblast
Key developments on May 20: * Deputy governor: Ukraine controls around 60% of Vovchansk * General Staff: Ukraine fights off Russian attack near Starytsia village in Kharkiv Oblast * Governor: Ukraine strikes Russian base in occupied Luhansk Oblast * Russian media: Oil refinery in Russia’s Krasn…
9:24 AM

Russian delegation arrives in North Korea.

According to U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.
11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
