News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, War, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 460,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made L119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 460,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 22.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,236  tanks, 13,904 armored fighting vehicles, 15,812 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,736 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 768 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,385 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s obsolete S-200 missile systems reportedly back on track to hit Russian targets
The first Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was reportedly shot down by Ukraine and crashed over Russia’s Stavropol Krai overnight on April 19. The aircraft was carrying out a combat mission when a Soviet-era S-200 anti-aircraft system shot it down, an intelligence source told the Kyiv In…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
2:37 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
