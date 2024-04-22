General Staff: Russia has lost 460,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 460,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 22.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,236 tanks, 13,904 armored fighting vehicles, 15,812 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,736 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 768 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,385 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.