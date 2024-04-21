Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, War, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 459,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2024 9:11 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank pictured in Luhansk Oblast on Feb. 26, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 459,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,229  tanks, 13,896 armored fighting vehicles, 15,785 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,719 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 767 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,379 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Mediazona confirms identities of over 50,400 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine
Through open-source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 50,471 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
