General Staff: Russia has lost 459,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 459,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 20.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,229 tanks, 13,896 armored fighting vehicles, 15,785 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,719 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 767 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,379 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.