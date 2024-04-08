Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 448,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2024 8:03 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles lying beside a road on May 25, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 448,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 8.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,087 tanks, 13,575 armored fighting vehicles, 15,110 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,356 artillery systems, 1,039 multiple launch rocket systems, 751 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,996 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly loses 7 aircraft; Zelensky says Kharkiv ‘protected’ against potential offensive
Key developments on April 6-7: * Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian soldiers kill 3 Ukrainian POWs * Trump reportedly wants Ukraine to cede Crimea, Donbas to Russia * Russia lost 7 aircraft in Ukraine’s April 5 attack on air base, source says * Zelensky says Kharkiv is prepared for a potentia…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
4:28 PM

Russian strikes injure 5 in Kharkiv.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.
