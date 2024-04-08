General Staff: Russia has lost 448,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 448,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 8.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,087 tanks, 13,575 armored fighting vehicles, 15,110 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,356 artillery systems, 1,039 multiple launch rocket systems, 751 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,996 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.