General Staff: Russia has lost 445,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 445,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 5.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,033 tanks, 13,459 armored fighting vehicles, 14,922 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,221 artillery systems, 1,029 multiple launch rocket systems, 747 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,847 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.