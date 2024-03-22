General Staff: Russia has lost 434,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 434,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 22.
This number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,840 tanks, 13,111 armored fighting vehicles, 14,287 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,775 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,388 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.