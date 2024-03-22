Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 434,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2024 8:29 AM 1 min read
A serviceman of the Separate 14th Regiment of Armed Forces of Ukraine holds FPV strike drone on the front line on October 26, 2023, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 434,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 22.

This number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,840 tanks, 13,111 armored fighting vehicles, 14,287 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,775 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems, 723 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,388 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Dnipro Dam hit amid Russian mass attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities overnight on March 22, targeting Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Kropyvnytskyi. Explosions were also reported in Vinnytsia, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv oblasts.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
