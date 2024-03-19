Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 432,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Russian citizens drafted as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization are seen being dispatched to combat areas on Oct. 10, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 432,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 19.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,819 tanks, 13,049 armored fighting vehicles, 14,191 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,698 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,318 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Taurus missiles: Why Ukraine wants them – and Germany hesitates
When faced with questions from German lawmakers on March 13, Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again said “no” to the delivery of the Taurus long-range missile to Ukraine. “Prudence is not something that one can qualify as a weakness. Prudence is something that the citizens of our country are entitled to…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
3:37 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 50 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 18.
12:22 AM

Charles Michel: ‘Europe must prepare for war.’

If Europe wants to exist in peace it must shift to a “war economy” mode and significantly bolster defense capabilities in the face of the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on March 18.
