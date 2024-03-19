General Staff: Russia has lost 432,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 432,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 19.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,819 tanks, 13,049 armored fighting vehicles, 14,191 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,698 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,318 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.