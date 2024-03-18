Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 431,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
The inscription “Slava Ukraini” ("Glory to Ukraine") is seen on destroyed Russian military equipment exhibited on Khreshchatyk Street in preparation for Independence Day on August 21, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 431,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 18.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,809 tanks, 13,014 armored fighting vehicles, 14,141 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,668 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 720 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8308 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: 12 Russian oil refineries reportedly hit in recent attacks by Ukraine
Key developments on March 17: * Media: 12 Russian oil refineries successfully hit in recent attacks by Ukraine * Putin ‘wins’ rigged Russian election, preliminary results show * 1 killed, 6 injured, including child, in Russian attack on Mykolaiv * Shoigu calls for better Navy defense in visit t…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
