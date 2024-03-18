General Staff: Russia has lost 431,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 431,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 18.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,809 tanks, 13,014 armored fighting vehicles, 14,141 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,668 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 720 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8308 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.