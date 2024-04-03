General Staff: Russia has lost 444,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 444,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 3.

This number includes 710 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,009 tanks, 13,368 armored fighting vehicles, 14,813 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,142 artillery systems, 1,025 multiple launch rocket systems, 745 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,796 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.