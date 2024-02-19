Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Soldiers on the Armored Infantry Vehicle 2 (BMP-2) on the road to the city, the outskirts of Avdiivka on Feb. 14, 2024, in Avdiivka district, Donetsk Oblast. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19.

This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,498 tanks, 12,232 armored fighting vehicles, 12,767 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,733 artillery systems, 986 multiple launch rocket systems, 674 air defense systems, 336 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,460 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Brutal Battle for Avdiivka brings Russia’s first major victory in 2024
The capture of Avdiivka is Russia’s first major achievement in nine months, but it doesn’t leave any side looking good. For Russia, it was a Pyrrhic victory that consumed an army’s worth of equipment and killed or mangled estimated tens of thousands of Russian men to capture
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:09 AM

12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
