General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19.

This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,498 tanks, 12,232 armored fighting vehicles, 12,767 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,733 artillery systems, 986 multiple launch rocket systems, 674 air defense systems, 336 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,460 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.