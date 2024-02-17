General Staff: Russia has lost 401,350 troops in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 401,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 17.

This number includes the 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,476 tanks, 12,145 armored fighting vehicles, 12,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,669 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,413 drones, and 25 boats.