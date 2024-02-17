Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 401,350 troops in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2024
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line near the Russian-occupied town of Kreminna in Donbas on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 401,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 17.

This number includes the 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,476 tanks, 12,145 armored fighting vehicles, 12,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,669 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,413 drones, and 25 boats.

Syrskyi withdraws Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi published a statement announcing his decision to withdraw Ukrainian units from the heavily battered city.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:16 AM

Ukraine using container caravans as alternative to blocked border.

Ukraine's national shipping company,"Ukraine Danube Shipping," (UDP) began to form container caravans as an alternative logistics route across the Danube, bypassing the blocked border in the west of the country, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development announced on Feb. 16.
11:18 PM

France to provide artillery, air defense package to Ukraine.

France will provide Ukraine with a defense package that includes artillery shells and Caesar howitzers, as well as reinforced air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 16.
7:23 PM

Navalny's death prompts fresh calls for Ukraine aid in US.

"House members blocking critical aid to Ukraine can revel in another high-five for (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin who just murdered his most vocal and visible critic," said John Fetterman, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, on social media.
