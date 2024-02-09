General Staff: Russia has lost 393,290 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 393,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 9.

This number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,385 tanks, 11,921 armored fighting vehicles, 12,551 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,435 artillery systems, 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,209 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.