General Staff: Russia has lost 390,580 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 390,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6.

This number includes over 1,020 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,365 tanks, 11,857 armored fighting vehicles, 12,453 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,367 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 665 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.