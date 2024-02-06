Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 390,580 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line near the Russian-occupied town of Kreminna in the eastern Donbas region on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 390,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6.

This number includes over 1,020 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,365 tanks, 11,857 armored fighting vehicles, 12,453 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,367 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 665 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Netherlands to send 6 more F-16s to Ukraine
Key developments on Feb. 5: * Netherlands to send 6 more F-16 jets to Ukraine * Finnish plant to hike ammunition production fivefold due to Russia’s war in Ukraine * Russian attacks on cities, settlements increased by 25 percent last week * Authorities ban foreign humanitarian workers from part…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
