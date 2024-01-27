General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27.

This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,271 tanks, 11,652 armored fighting vehicles, 12,072 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,085 artillery systems, 972 multiple launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,037 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.