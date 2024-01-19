Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 374,520 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2024 8:09 AM
Ukrainian soldiers fire an Archer Artillery System at Russian positions on Dec. 16, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 374,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 19.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,167 tanks, 11,445 armored fighting vehicles, 11,831 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,854 artillery systems, 966 multiple-launch rocket systems, 654 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,929 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
