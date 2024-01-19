General Staff: Russia has lost 374,520 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 374,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 19.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,167 tanks, 11,445 armored fighting vehicles, 11,831 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,854 artillery systems, 966 multiple-launch rocket systems, 654 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,929 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.