General Staff: Russia has lost 367,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 367,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 11.

This number includes 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,050 tanks, 11,238 armored fighting vehicles, 11,596 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,699 artillery systems, 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 641 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,834 drones, and 23 boats.