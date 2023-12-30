General Staff: Russia has lost 358,270 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 358,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 30.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces reportedly suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,969 tanks, 11,053 armored fighting vehicles, 11,244 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,434 artillery systems, 939 multiple launch rocket systems, 621 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,554 drones, and 23 boats.