General Staff: Russia has lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2023 9:48 AM 1 min read
Police officers patrol around the residential buildings after shellings in the frontline city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast as the Russia war continues in Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 24.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,858 tanks, 10,888 armored fighting vehicles, 11,022 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,314 artillery systems, 932 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 327 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,404 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
