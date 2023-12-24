General Staff: Russia has lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 24.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,858 tanks, 10,888 armored fighting vehicles, 11,022 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,314 artillery systems, 932 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 327 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,404 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.