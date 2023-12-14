Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 342,800 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2023 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade dig trenches during a field military exercise in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 6, 2023. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 342,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14.

This number includes 1300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,692 tanks, 10,616 armored fighting vehicles, 10,675 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,088 artillery systems, 920 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,206 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
