General Staff: Russia has lost 342,800 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 342,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14.

This number includes 1300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,692 tanks, 10,616 armored fighting vehicles, 10,675 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,088 artillery systems, 920 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,206 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.