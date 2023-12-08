Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2023 8:19 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire targets as Russia and Ukraine war continues in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 01, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,626 tanks, 10,508 armored fighting vehicles, 10,591 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,057 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.