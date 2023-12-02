General Staff: Russia has lost 331,110 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 331,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 2.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,571 tanks, 10,385 armored fighting vehicles, 10,410 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,941 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,994 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.