General Staff: Russia has lost 327,580 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2023 8:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers patrol the area near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 327,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 29.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,538 tanks, 10,312 armored fighting vehicles, 10,348 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,908 artillery systems, 910 multiple launch rocket systems, 600 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,944 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence says Budanov’s wife poisoned
Key developments on Nov. 28: * Military intelligence: Budanov’s wife poisoned * EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers * Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees * Kuleba to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian delegation’s presence * Parliament chairman:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
