General Staff: Russia has lost 327,580 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 327,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 29.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,538 tanks, 10,312 armored fighting vehicles, 10,348 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,908 artillery systems, 910 multiple launch rocket systems, 600 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,944 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.