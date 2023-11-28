Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 326,440 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2023 8:08 AM 1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers walk along the destroyed city in the fog on Oct. 26, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 326,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 28.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,523 tanks, 10,285 armored fighting vehicles, 10,302 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,876 artillery systems, 907 multiple launch rocket systems, 597 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,905 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
