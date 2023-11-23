General Staff: Russia has lost 321,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 321,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 23.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,466 tanks, 10,224 armored fighting vehicles, 10,198 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,802 artillery systems, 902 multiple launch rocket systems, 591 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,799 drones, and 22 boats.