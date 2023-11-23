Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
General Staff: Russia has lost 321,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 8:12 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier on the way to fighting positions near Velyka Novosilka as Ukrainian forces target Russian trenches in Donetsk Oblast on July 23. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 321,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 23.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,466 tanks, 10,224 armored fighting vehicles, 10,198 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,802 artillery systems, 902 multiple launch rocket systems, 591 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,799 drones, and 22 boats.

Charles Michel: We provided more than 82 billion euros, we are ready to do more
Ten years after Ukrainians took to the streets their dissatisfaction with what many saw as a nail into the coffin of the country’s European future, the European Council president was in Kyiv promising that Ukraine would soon begin accession talks. “My goal is to do everything to make a positive
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
1:39 PM

Abramovich loses appeal to be removed from EU sanctions list.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion and has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship. He was formerly the governor of the Chutokha region in Russia's far east, and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.
10:07 AM

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.
