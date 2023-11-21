Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 319,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2023 8:16 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier on the way to fighting positions near Velyka Novosilka as Ukrainian forces target Russian trenches in Donetsk Oblast on July 23. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 319,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 21.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,439 tanks, 10,174 armored fighting vehicles, 10,134 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,752 artillery systems, 899 multiple launch rocket systems, 588 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,771 drones, and 22 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Austin visits Kyiv, US announces new $100 million military aid package
Key developments on Nov. 20: * Ukraine retrieves 94 bodies of fallen soldiers * US announces $100 million military aid package for Ukraine * US Defense Secretary meets Zelensky in unannounced visit to Kyiv * Japanese delegation pledges $175 million for reconstruction U.S. President Joe Biden h…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:02 PM

US, Finland sign defense cooperation deal.

The U.S. signed on Dec. 18 a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement with Finland, a new NATO member who sought the membership in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
8:31 PM

Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
7:14 PM

EU to discuss $55 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 1.

The European Council will hold a special summit on Feb. 1, where the EU leaders will discuss the four-year 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) funding package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Dec. 18.
6:50 PM

EU adopts 12th package of Russia sanctions.

The newly adopted measures include a ban on Russian diamonds, a crackdown on Russia's means to acquire military-use goods, tighter controls over the $60-per-barrel oil price cap, and further steps targeting Moscow's revenue amid the all-out war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.