General Staff: Russia has lost 319,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 319,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 21.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,439 tanks, 10,174 armored fighting vehicles, 10,134 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,752 artillery systems, 899 multiple launch rocket systems, 588 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,771 drones, and 22 boats.