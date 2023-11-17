General Staff: Russia has lost 316,760 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 316,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update on Nov. 17.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,315 tanks, 10,132 armored fighting vehicles, 10,077 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,712 artillery systems, 895 multiple launch rocket systems, 585 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,709 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.