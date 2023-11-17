Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 316,760 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2023 8:10 AM 1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers walk in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 26, 2023. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 316,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update on Nov. 17.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,315 tanks, 10,132 armored fighting vehicles, 10,077 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,712 artillery systems, 895 multiple launch rocket systems, 585 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,709 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary; death toll of Selydove attack rises to 4
Key developments of Nov. 16: * Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron * Death toll of Donetsk Oblast attack rises to 4 * Ukraine’s secret ‘Black Box’ project revealed to be long-range attack drones * Russian attack damages thermal power plant fourth time * Air Force: Ukraine dow…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
9:51 AM

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes.

Trucks were able to pass through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.
